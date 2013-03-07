Capps Adds Office Hours in Solvang to Expand Reach of Constituent Services

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Thursday announced that her office will be holding office hours in Solvang twice per month to expand the reach of its constituent services.

Office hours will be held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 1745 Mission Drive.

Constituent service appointments must be scheduled in advance to ensure staff availability. To make an appointment, email Jimmy Wittrock at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.754.5271.

“Assisting constituents who need help getting federal benefits or working with a federal agency is such an important part of my job as a representative,” Capps said. “Expanded office hours in Solvang will help ensure that this service is more accessible for Central Coast residents.”

Schedule: March 12 and 26, April 9 and 23, May 14 and 28, June 11 and 25, July 9 and 30, Aug. 13 and 27, and Sept. 10 and 24.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.