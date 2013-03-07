Friday, April 20 , 2018, 1:58 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Foundation for SBCC Invites Community to Free Kickoff for Campaign for Student Success

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Foundation for SBCC | March 7, 2013 | 2:16 p.m.

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College will kick off its six-week Campaign for Student Success with an evening of entertainment, music, art, great food and exquisite door prizes — including a Clyde Crockett master- crafted wooden kayak, estimated at $4,500 — from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, in the Sports Pavilion at SBCC.

The entire community is invited to attend the free kick-off event, and the evening promises to close with a moment to remember.

The Campaign for Student Success is a volunteer-driven effort to raise funds for Santa Barbara City College and its students. The campaign seeks to raise $1 million in six weeks from 5,000 donors, with matching funds from a major donor(s).

The theme for this year’s campaign is “Show Us Your Love,” created by volunteers and SBCC alumni to reflect their feelings about the college.

The campaign is part of the foundation’s effort to meet the growing demand for financial aid for SBCC students, raising funds for scholarships, book grants, tutoring and child care. The high-energy campaign includes a six-week phone-a-thon implemented by a network of foundation directors, staff, students, volunteers and community leaders. Last year’s Campaign for Student Success raised more than $800,000.

“Without the aid of community members, some students are forced to drop out of school due to the ever-increasing dollars-per-unit cost of tuition,” Foundation for Santa Barbara City College executive director Vanessa Patterson said. “As state funding for education is dwindling, efforts by the community to financially support Santa Barbara City College students are ever more important.

“People really are beginning to see the linkages between educating students who live and work in Santa Barbara and a thriving community. Preparing students for the local workforce benefits us all.”

The campaign is the most important initiative that the foundation embarks upon to raise funds for critical programs and student support — so that all Santa Barbara County residents who want to attend college can do so, regardless of their income.

Click here or here to find out how you can help.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 