Foundation for SBCC Invites Community to Free Kickoff for Campaign for Student Success

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College will kick off its six-week Campaign for Student Success with an evening of entertainment, music, art, great food and exquisite door prizes — including a Clyde Crockett master- crafted wooden kayak, estimated at $4,500 — from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, in the Sports Pavilion at SBCC.

The entire community is invited to attend the free kick-off event, and the evening promises to close with a moment to remember.

The Campaign for Student Success is a volunteer-driven effort to raise funds for Santa Barbara City College and its students. The campaign seeks to raise $1 million in six weeks from 5,000 donors, with matching funds from a major donor(s).

The theme for this year’s campaign is “Show Us Your Love,” created by volunteers and SBCC alumni to reflect their feelings about the college.

The campaign is part of the foundation’s effort to meet the growing demand for financial aid for SBCC students, raising funds for scholarships, book grants, tutoring and child care. The high-energy campaign includes a six-week phone-a-thon implemented by a network of foundation directors, staff, students, volunteers and community leaders. Last year’s Campaign for Student Success raised more than $800,000.

“Without the aid of community members, some students are forced to drop out of school due to the ever-increasing dollars-per-unit cost of tuition,” Foundation for Santa Barbara City College executive director Vanessa Patterson said. “As state funding for education is dwindling, efforts by the community to financially support Santa Barbara City College students are ever more important.

“People really are beginning to see the linkages between educating students who live and work in Santa Barbara and a thriving community. Preparing students for the local workforce benefits us all.”

The campaign is the most important initiative that the foundation embarks upon to raise funds for critical programs and student support — so that all Santa Barbara County residents who want to attend college can do so, regardless of their income.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.