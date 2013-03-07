Free Prom Dresses Available to Girls at Assistance League Boutique

On April 13, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara will open the doors to its Prom Dress Boutique.

Girls in the greater Santa Barbara area who will be attending high school proms can borrow a beautiful gown free of charge.

This year, more than 400 new and almost new dresses in all styles, sizes and lengths will be available. Many are from the collections of award-winning designers, such as Jessica McClintock, Jovani and Marc Jacobs.

The boutique will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, April 13 through May 11, and from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, April 17 through May 8.

The boutique is located at 1259 Veronica Springs Road (off Las Positas Road). Be sure to bring your school ID! There is ample parking, and a friendly staff will be waiting to assist you.

Dresses are available to all girls attending a high school senior prom regardless of economic need.

— Susan Engles is the public relations chairwoman for the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.