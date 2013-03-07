Friday, April 20 , 2018, 1:57 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Arrested in Armed Robbery of Lompoc Circle K

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo | March 7, 2013 | 3:33 p.m.

Brandon Robert Morrison
Brandon Robert Morrison

The Lompoc Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old Lompoc man as a suspect in last month’s armed robbery at a Circle K store.

Brandon Robert Morrison was arrested Wednesday after nearly a month of police following investigative leads stemming from a February armed robbery, according to police Sgt Chuck Strange.

He said at 11:40 p.m. Feb. 10, a single armed suspect entered the Circle K at 1421 E Ocean Ave. through the front door and pointed a hand gun at the clerk, demanded money and then fled the area.

After pursuing leads, investigators identified Morrison as a suspect.

Patrol officers spotted the suspect around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday walking in the area of Laurel Avenue and H Street, Strange said. Morrison led officers on a foot chase before he was ultimately apprehended and taken into custody without further incident.

Morrison was arrested on charges of robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia and for resisting arrest. He was booked into the Lompoc City Jail. Bail was set at $102,500.

Morrison is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 