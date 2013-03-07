Suspect Arrested in Armed Robbery of Lompoc Circle K

The Lompoc Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old Lompoc man as a suspect in last month’s armed robbery at a Circle K store.

Brandon Robert Morrison was arrested Wednesday after nearly a month of police following investigative leads stemming from a February armed robbery, according to police Sgt Chuck Strange.

He said at 11:40 p.m. Feb. 10, a single armed suspect entered the Circle K at 1421 E Ocean Ave. through the front door and pointed a hand gun at the clerk, demanded money and then fled the area.

After pursuing leads, investigators identified Morrison as a suspect.

Patrol officers spotted the suspect around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday walking in the area of Laurel Avenue and H Street, Strange said. Morrison led officers on a foot chase before he was ultimately apprehended and taken into custody without further incident.

Morrison was arrested on charges of robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia and for resisting arrest. He was booked into the Lompoc City Jail. Bail was set at $102,500.

Morrison is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.