Santa Barbara Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspects in Burglary of Jewelry Store
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews
| March 7, 2013 | 7:00 p.m.
The Santa Barbara Police Department released surveillance images on Thursday in seeking the public’s help identifying two people suspected of burglarizing a downtown jewelry store in the early morning of Feb. 18.
Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos is asked to contact Detective John Ingram at 805.897.2331 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.
