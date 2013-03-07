Friday, April 20 , 2018, 1:45 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Unlicensed Driver Collides With Fuel Tanker on Highway 101 in Carpinteria

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | March 7, 2013 | 11:21 p.m.

An unlicensed driver collided with a fuel tanker truck on Thursday morning after losing control of her vehicle while entering northbound Highway 101 via the Santa Monica Road on-ramp in Carpinteria. Two other vehicles were also involved in the collision.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Matthew Dawson said the driver, identified as 45-year-old Imelda Nunez-Estrada of Carpinteria, was believed to have been speeding while proceeding along the on-ramp about 8:40 a.m., and combined with the wet roadway conditions, lost control and drove into the path of the big-rig tanker truck hauling jet fuel.

Dawson said the big-rig driver was unable to avoid the collision, which caused the tanker to move left, colliding with two other vehicles.

He said the tanker became entwined with one of the vehicles and drove off the edge of the roadway into the center divider. It came to a stop partially in the slow lane, pinning a sedan against the guardrail.

Dawson said only minor injuries were reported, and the tanker truck did not leak any fuel.

One northbound lane of Highway 101 in Carpinteria was closed for more than an hour, according to Dawson.

He said that at this time, it doesn’t appear that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

