Santa Barbara County’s Chandra Wallar Still in Talks with Orange County for Top Job

The CEO has not yet submitted a 60-day written notice of her intent to resign, as required under her contract

There apparently has been no movement on Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Chandra Wallar’s talks to take the top position in Orange County.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors learned last month that Waller is in talks to take the CEO job in Orange County after Voice of OC broke the story and Waller sent an email to supervisors to confirm it.

As of Thursday, she told Noozhawk, she had not given any notice to Santa Barbara County.

Wallar began work Nov. 1, 2010, and, according to her three-year employment contract, has to give a 60-day written notice of intent to resign. The contract can be terminated by either party on a 60-day written notice as well. Scroll down to view her contract with the county.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors was scheduled to discuss its negotiations over compensation with Wallar at Tuesday’s meeting, but it didn’t do so.

The issue of compensation — Waller is reportedly asking for a raise over what former CEO Tom Mauk was paid — has been a source of contention at past meetings, according to the Voice of OC.

Orange County supervisors said they were uncomfortable discussing the salary for the position while they were negotiating with a candidate.

Wallar now earns $232,000 in base salary.

The issue wasn’t discussed this Tuesday as planned and isn’t scheduled for next week’s public board meeting either, according to the Orange County Clerk of the Board’s Office.

In her email to Santa Barbara County supervisors, Wallar said discussions were taking place but that there hadn’t been an open session to approve any agreement — and there still hasn’t been.

Wallar came to Santa Barbara after serving as deputy chief administrative officer and group general manager for San Diego County’s Land Use and Environment Group for 11 years.

