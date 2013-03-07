Friday, April 20 , 2018, 1:46 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County’s Chandra Wallar Still in Talks with Orange County for Top Job

The CEO has not yet submitted a 60-day written notice of her intent to resign, as required under her contract

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 7, 2013 | 10:44 p.m.

There apparently has been no movement on Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Chandra Wallar’s talks to take the top position in Orange County.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors learned last month that Waller is in talks to take the CEO job in Orange County after Voice of OC broke the story and Waller sent an email to supervisors to confirm it.

As of Thursday, she told Noozhawk, she had not given any notice to Santa Barbara County.

Wallar began work Nov. 1, 2010, and, according to her three-year employment contract, has to give a 60-day written notice of intent to resign. The contract can be terminated by either party on a 60-day written notice as well. Scroll down to view her contract with the county.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors was scheduled to discuss its negotiations over compensation with Wallar at Tuesday’s meeting, but it didn’t do so.

The issue of compensation — Waller is reportedly asking for a raise over what former CEO Tom Mauk was paid — has been a source of contention at past meetings, according to the Voice of OC.

Orange County supervisors said they were uncomfortable discussing the salary for the position while they were negotiating with a candidate.

Wallar now earns $232,000 in base salary.

The issue wasn’t discussed this Tuesday as planned and isn’t scheduled for next week’s public board meeting either, according to the Orange County Clerk of the Board’s Office.

In her email to Santa Barbara County supervisors, Wallar said discussions were taking place but that there hadn’t been an open session to approve any agreement — and there still hasn’t been.

Wallar came to Santa Barbara after serving as deputy chief administrative officer and group general manager for San Diego County’s Land Use and Environment Group for 11 years.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  Chandra Wallar Employment Contract by  

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 