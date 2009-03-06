Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:46 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 

Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Welcomes 2 New Board Members

Joan Rothenberg and Rabbi Ira Youdovin bring experience and commitment to new positions.

By Nancy Friedland | March 6, 2009 | 11:25 p.m.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara has named Joan Rothenberg and Rabbi Ira Youdovin to its board of directors. The nonprofit organization at 524 Chapala St. last month named Santa Barbara County Senior Deputy District Attorney Ron Zonen as its board president.

Joan Rothenberg
Joan Rothenberg
Rothenberg is a longtime Jewish Federation supporter, and has served as endowment chairwoman and personnel committee chairwoman at the federation, as well as president of the Santa Barbara Hillel Community board. Rothenberg is a certified financial planner and owner of JPR Financial Services, a registered investment adviser and an independent advisory firm, specializing in asset management, retirement and estate planning.

Rabbi Ira Youdovin
Rabbi Ira Youdovin
Youdovin is newly retired to Santa Barbara. He chairs the federation’s Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC), which builds bridges to the larger community, speaks out against anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination, and educates about and advocates for Israel. JCRC is committed to educating the larger community about significant topics of importance to Jewish people. Through JCRC, the federation is proud to provide a venue for cross-cultural education and communication.

Youdovin has served on federation boards in Florida and New York, and is a member of the Rabbinic Cabinet of the United Jewish Communities. He is the founding executive director of ARZA (the Association of Reform Zionists of America). He has served as a congregational rabbi in Florida and New York City. In Chicago, Youdovin served on the Chicago Board of Rabbis, and on the Council of Religious Leaders of Metropolitan Chicago. His articles have appeared in several publications.

The mission of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, 524 Chapala St., is to provide rescue, relief and rehabilitation locally and abroad to people of all backgrounds. The Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center houses an array of programs, including Jewish Family Service, which provides counseling, social services, recreational and educational programs as well as an active volunteer program helping vulnerable populations lik the isolated, the homebound and elderly.

Portraits of Survival is a permanent exhibition and educational resource utilizing the experiences of local Holocaust survivors, to engage visitors of all ages and backgrounds around issues of discrimination and moral responsibility. Art at the JCC offers ongoing art shows open to the public and the federation’s Young Adult program provides fun, community-oriented activities for young adults.

Meanwhile, the Center for Successful Aging, serves seniors through peer counseling, peer-led support groups, and educational enrichment.

All of the federation’s programs and activities are open to everyone, regardless of cultural, religious or socio-economic background. A core value of Jewish Federation is to give back to the entire community, and all are welcome.

Click here for more information on the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara or call 805.957.1116.

Nancy Friedland is the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara’s communications coordinator.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 