Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Welcomes 2 New Board Members

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara has named Joan Rothenberg and Rabbi Ira Youdovin to its board of directors. The nonprofit organization at 524 Chapala St. last month named Santa Barbara County Senior Deputy District Attorney Ron Zonen as its board president.

Rothenberg is a longtime Jewish Federation supporter, and has served as endowment chairwoman and personnel committee chairwoman at the federation, as well as president of the Santa Barbara Hillel Community board. Rothenberg is a certified financial planner and owner of JPR Financial Services , a registered investment adviser and an independent advisory firm, specializing in asset management, retirement and estate planning.

Youdovin is newly retired to Santa Barbara. He chairs the federation’s Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC), which builds bridges to the larger community, speaks out against anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination, and educates about and advocates for Israel. JCRC is committed to educating the larger community about significant topics of importance to Jewish people. Through JCRC, the federation is proud to provide a venue for cross-cultural education and communication.

Youdovin has served on federation boards in Florida and New York, and is a member of the Rabbinic Cabinet of the United Jewish Communities. He is the founding executive director of ARZA (the Association of Reform Zionists of America). He has served as a congregational rabbi in Florida and New York City. In Chicago, Youdovin served on the Chicago Board of Rabbis, and on the Council of Religious Leaders of Metropolitan Chicago. His articles have appeared in several publications.

The mission of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, 524 Chapala St., is to provide rescue, relief and rehabilitation locally and abroad to people of all backgrounds. The Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center houses an array of programs, including Jewish Family Service , which provides counseling, social services, recreational and educational programs as well as an active volunteer program helping vulnerable populations lik the isolated, the homebound and elderly.

Portraits of Survival is a permanent exhibition and educational resource utilizing the experiences of local Holocaust survivors, to engage visitors of all ages and backgrounds around issues of discrimination and moral responsibility. Art at the JCC offers ongoing art shows open to the public and the federation’s Young Adult program provides fun, community-oriented activities for young adults.

Meanwhile, the Center for Successful Aging, serves seniors through peer counseling, peer-led support groups, and educational enrichment.

All of the federation’s programs and activities are open to everyone, regardless of cultural, religious or socio-economic background. A core value of Jewish Federation is to give back to the entire community, and all are welcome.

Nancy Friedland is the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara’s communications coordinator.