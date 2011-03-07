San Marcos to Host Screening of ‘Race to Nowhere’ Education Documentary

San Marcos High School is hosting a screening of Race to Nowhere at 7 p.m. this Thursday, March 10.

Tickets are $15 with proceeds benefiting the San Marcos High School Associated Student Body. Click here to purchase discounted tickets.

Race to Nowhere played to a sold-out audience at the Arlington Theatre in January.

Featuring the heartbreaking stories of young people in all types of communities who have been pushed to the brink, educators who are burned out and worried that students aren’t developing the skills they need, and parents who are trying to do what’s best for their kids, Race to Nowhere points to the silent epidemic in our schools: Cheating has become commonplace; students are disengaged; stress-related illness and depression are rampant; and many young people arrive at college and the workplace unprepared and uninspired.

Vicki Abeles, a first-time filmmaker, was inspired to make Race to Nowhere out of concern for her children. A mother of three and former Wall Street attorney, Abeles awakened to this crisis as her 12-year-old daughter was being treated for stress-related illness. She saw personally how the pressures were overwhelming not only to her own kids, but to students everywhere — in every kind of school environment and community.

“As a mother, I experienced the stress firsthand and realized that no one was talking about it,” Abeles said. “I saw kids who were anxious, depressed, physically ill, checking out, abusing drugs and, worst case, attempting suicide. I felt compelled to speak out about this crisis by making a film and giving voice to the students, teachers and parents. I wanted to expose a deeper truth about our education system. We are graduating a generation of robo-students, unable to think and work independently, creatively and collaboratively.”

Race to Nowhere is a call to action to challenge assumptions on how to best prepare the youth of America to become healthy, bright, contributing and leading citizens. After seeing the film, your views on education and childhood will forever be changed.

“Every once in awhile, a film comes along that has the potential to change the culture,” New York Times bestselling author Rachel Simmons said. “Race to Nowhere shines a light on the crisis of learning and meaning facing American education. The film is both a call to arms and a beacon of hope, a source of relief and outrage and a way forward for all of us.”

— Josh Baran represents the film Race to Nowhere.