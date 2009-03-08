Bacara Resort & Spa Honors 2 Employees for Standout Service in 2008

Domenic Ceasar is named Manager of the Year, Raymundo Bajonero named Team Member of the Year.

Bacara Resort & Spa have named Domenic Ceasar and Raymundo Bajonero, respectively, as Manager and Team Member of the Year for 2008.

“With so many exceptional team members, it was difficult to select just two, but these individuals are outstanding professionals,” said Annie Montalvo, director of team member services.

Ceasar joined Bacara two years ago as its director of housekeeping and laundry. Ceasar, and the 52 employees in his department, ensure that the entire 78-acre resort is immaculate. Domenic and his family have lived in the Santa Barbara area for 10 years.

Bajonero is an opening team member or “OTM” as it’s referred to around the resort. Bajonero joined the team in 2000 as a banquets housemen and now works as a banquets server, ensuring that guests receive the highest service and quality standards.

The awards, which include a financial incentive for each recipient, have been issued each year since the resort opened in 2000.

Wendy Jenson is Bacara Resort & Spa’s communications director.