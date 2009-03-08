Bacara Resort & Spa Honors 2 Employees for Standout Service in 2008

Bacara Resort & Spa have named Domenic Ceasar and Raymundo Bajonero, respectively, as Manager and Team Member of the Year for 2008.
Domenic Ceasar
“With so many exceptional team members, it was difficult to select just two, but these individuals are outstanding professionals,” said Annie Montalvo, director of team member services.
Ceasar joined Bacara two years ago as its director of housekeeping and laundry. Ceasar, and the 52 employees in his department, ensure that the entire 78-acre resort is immaculate. Domenic and his family have lived in the Santa Barbara area for 10 years.
Raymundo Bajonero
Bajonero is an opening team member or “OTM” as it’s referred to around the resort. Bajonero joined the team in 2000 as a banquets housemen and now works as a banquets server, ensuring that guests receive the highest service and quality standards.
The awards, which include a financial incentive for each recipient, have been issued each year since the resort opened in 2000.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.