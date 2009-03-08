Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:41 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Licensed to Plate

If you're going to be a bumper expressionist, show some character with your creativity — otherwise it drives us NUTZ. Vanity, thy name is ... you know who you are.

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | March 8, 2009 | 11:10 p.m.

Z: Why do Minis all have personalized license plates?

She: To get to the other side?

Z: For the most part, I think of Mini owners as being stylish, fashion-conscious people. But then they can’t resist getting a personalized license plate that almost invariably comments on the size of the car.

She: The economy is swirling down the toilet, and this is what makes you angry?

Z: MINI ME. MNISKRT. POQUITO. Yes, we know it’s a small car. Thank you for reminding us. Even the one Mini owner I know who got a normal, un-personalized, sequential license plate from the state, it starts with 5L. Like Fievel, the little mouse.

She: What is your fascination with license plates?

Z: You don’t love license plates?

She: Nooo ...

Z: Koss gets it.

She: Tell me about it. He sees a license plate, and he’ll say, “Ooh, a 6G. We have to tell Dad about that.”

Z: That’s my boy.

She: Sigh. Don’t remind me.

Z: What’s that supposed to mean?

She: I’m worried he’ll take over the fictional family business you started in your head, where you’re the official DMV guy who tries to catch all the nasty things people try to slip into their personalized license plates.

Z: That’s a great job. I’d be proud of him if he did that. And, I’m not so sure it’s fictional.

She: Not fictional like the job you have helping people name their newborns, by trying to figure out all the possible mean nicknames they might encounter?

Z: Not fictional like there’s a real list of all the three letter combinations that the DMV has already chosen to skip on their sequential plates. (Click here for the list.)

She: I’m so sorry they gave that job to someone else. Don’t cry.

Z: The list has all the really obvious ones, like the ones we shouldn’t even list here.

She: DAM. That’s too bad.

Z: And then there are ones like CIA and FBI, which kind of make sense when you think about them. As opposed to YES, which used to be banned but no longer is, and YEP, which is still banned. What’s that about?

She: I checked the list, and I think they went too far. I think it would have been fun to see three cars lined up next to each other with NUN, GOD and JEW. So these three cars go into a lot ...

Z: And I’m not sure I get UPU.

She: So these three cars go into a carwash, and their plates are NUN, GOD and JEW ...

Z: Got it.

She: No, these three cars are waiting at a traffic light ... No, these three cars are in line at In-N-Out Burger ... No, at that drive-through liquor and gun store we saw in Tennessee once.

Z: Stop. We’re talking about license plates here, not your three guys walk into a bar joke obsession. That’s our next column.

She: Promise?

Z: So, license plates. I could see where it might be bad luck to get a plate with DOA, DIE, FAT or DUD on it.

She: Not as funny as three guys walk into a bar jokes, but I must confess that I get a certain adolescent giggle out of reading through the list. Is this what it’s like inside your head all the time?

Z: No, no, no. Sometimes, I think about eating, also.

She: Then why do the personalized Mini license plates bug you so much?

Z: Maybe I’m just offended that they’re too easy. Where’s the challenge for me to figure out HUGEMNI?

She: Looking at the list of banned letter combinations, I love that RUM and JUG were banned but now they’re allowed again.

Z: You had to bring it back to bar jokes? UPU!

She: Yes, dear.

Tell She and Z what you think at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 