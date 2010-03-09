‘90210’ to Feature Music of Santa Barbara Teen

16-year-old Travis Tighe and his band Windmill Vandals are already turning heads

A song written and sung by 16-year-old singer-songwriter Travis Tighe and performed by his band Windmill Vandals will be featured in Tuesday’s episode of the CW Network show 90210.

Tighe’s blues-rock tune “Mousetrap” was selected for the show’s soundtrack after Santa Barbara-based director Stuart Gillard heard it and shared it with the show’s music director, Scott Vener, who placed the song in the hit series.

“The minute I heard his voice I was hooked,” Vener said. “How can you have such a soulful sound at 16 years old? These kids are rock stars in the making. … I can’t wait to hear their new stuff. I plan on using their music on my other projects as well.”

Tighe is a sophomore at Santa Barbara High School’s Multimedia Arts and Design Academy, along with fellow Windmill Vandals Dakota Dobbin (drums) and Ezra Danley (bass). Guitarist Zach Wallace attends Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta.

They formed the band last spring under the name Odd Job and developed a local following after playing at Santa Barbara’s Fiesta, the West Beach Music Festival and other area venues, including Muddy Waters, SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, Velvet Jones, the Sandbar and the Majestic Ventura Theater.

90210 is the band’s first national exposure and the first time the music has been licensed.

Their next Santa Barbara gig will be April 9 at Velvet Jones.

hear "Mousetrap" and the band's other recordings from its first EP.

— Thomas Tighe is the father of singer-songwriter Travis Tighe.