Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Don’t Go Down Without a Fight

Dos Pueblos plays tough in 7-11 loss to Thousand Oaks

By Liz Frech | March 9, 2010 | 12:09 a.m.

“On the road again ...”

Although the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team lost 7-11 on Monday, they played tough and aggressively against a top-notch team — the Lancers of Thousand Oaks — under windy and cool conditions.

Dos Pueblos’ singles players had a lot to handle with their singles players. For instance, Marcos Giron (No. 11 boys 18s) made quick work of the Chargers and didn’t lose a game in his three sets. The other two singles players took two sets each. Only DP’s Sasha Gryaznov (No. 30 boys 18s) won two sets.

In doubles, the opponents’ No. 2 team took all of DP’s pairs down. But the Chargers didn’t go down easily. They did everything they could to get points and games.

On the flip side, Dos Pueblos snagged sets from the Lancers’ No. 1 and No. 3 teams.

Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos, now 2-2, will host Righetti on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Kyle Davis 0-2
Austin Cano 0-3
Sasha Gryaznov 2-1
Stephen Long 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Malcolm Sutton/Christian Edstrom 2-1
Sean Handley/Peter Shao 1-2
Andy Silverstein/Robert Laskin 2-1

Thousand Oaks Singles

Marcos Giron 3-0
Brandon Josephson 2-1
Greg Wise 2-1

Thousand Oaks Doubles

Ben Moon/Michael Kunisaki 0-1
Chris Lees/Daniel Murami 3-0
James Baumgarten/Samir Malhotra 0-3
Ben Moon/Nick Holder 0-1
Nick Holder/Egan Escuadero 1-0

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

