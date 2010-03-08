Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 11:29 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Serves Up Big Win

The Chargers, missing a few players, stay in the zone to top San Luis Obispo

By Liz Frech | March 8, 2010 | 3:27 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team could the feel the “Charger” energy as they entered the courts at San Luis Obispo High School. In spite of the cool winds, they stayed warm and pumped up, coming away with a 12-6 win.

Two tough matches last week prepared them for Friday. Although missing some players to robotics and to a CIF soccer final, the team still stayed in the zone throughout the three rounds. Each player capitalized on his big serve.

In singles action, Sasha Gryaznov swept his three sets without dropping a game. Austin Cano contributed one tight set in the second round, but not before losing a close set to James Campbell (aka “The Giant”). In the third round, Stephen Long relieved the tired Cano and had many well-played exchanges. Lastly, Kyle Davis, normally a doubles player, ground out three singles sets — the last one resulting in a tiebreaker. He may have lost his sets, but he fought admirably for every point by mixing up his shots.

In doubles action, DP took eight of nine sets, thanks to talented pairs Malcolm Sutton/Christian Edstrom, Robert Laskin/Sean Handley and Peter Shao/Eric Zmolek. The newest team of Laskin/Handley led the doubles in consistency and lost only three games in three sets.

Both teams displayed great sportsmanship. As one Charger described the day, “It was a ‘sick’ match.”

Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos, now 2-1, travels again Monday to Thousand Oaks.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Kyle Davis 0-3
Austin Cano 1-1
Sasha Gryaznov 3-0
Stephen Long 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Malcolm Sutton/Christian Edstrom 3-0
Robert Laskin/Sean Handley 3-0
Peter Shao/Eric Zmolek 2-1

San Luis Obispo Singles

Coco Angulo 2-1
James Campbell 2-1
Robbie Milla 1-2

San Luis Obispo Doubles

Tomas Jiminez/Travis Cannon 1-2
Grant Murphy/Blake Nicholson 0-3
Zach Hutkin/Shahrvich Syed 0-2
Zach Hutkin/Luke Iunder 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

