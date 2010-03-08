Broker Opens Santa Barbara Branch of Crowell, Weedon & Co.

During a time of serious economic uncertainty, one of Santa Barbara’s most established and well-respected experts in the financial services business is proving that despite it all, there is opportunity for strategic growth and new business development.

Alan Griffin has launched the Santa Barbara branch of Crowell, Weedon & Co., a brokerage and money management firm with a history of more than 75 years of financial integrity in Southern California.

Griffin’s career in financial services began in 1977 when he joined Dean Witter & Co. in Santa Barbara as a broker. He was promoted to branch manager in 1983, and remained with the company until 1992 when he left to manage the Santa Barbara branch of Smith Barney. In 2000, Griffin was tasked with opening Smith Barney’s Montecito branch, and was integral in growing the company to nearly 40 brokers in Santa Barbara and Montecito, and establishing it as the area’s No. 1 firm.

With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, and having successfully built several of the top brokerage offices in town, Griffin’s fundamental knowledge and local credibility make him well suited to launch Crowell, Weedon & Co. in Santa Barbara.

“This is a familiar, yet new venture for me,” Griffin said. “The team we’re building includes some of Santa Barbara’s top financial professionals I’m proud to have worked with as colleagues for many years, and who collectively have over 100 years of experience in financial services. Our goal is to build upon our respected and valued reputations and our unparalleled expertise in financial services. We are strategically positioned for long term growth with the right management, the right focus and the financial stability to compete in today’s economy.”

Crowell, Weedon & Co. is one of the largest independent investment firm in the western United States, with about $8 billion in client assets. The firm has branches throughout Southern California, and has been serving as financial advisers to individuals, families and many leading businesses since 1932.

Crowell, Weedon & Co. Santa Barbara is located at 111 W. Micheltorena St., Suite 200. Click here or call 805.618.3160 for more information.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.