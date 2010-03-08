Deadline Is Friday for CycleMAYnia Photo Contest

Top photos also will be included in the 1st Thursday brochure in May

Want your photo on the cover of the 1st Thursday brochure?

Submit your artistic, unusual and/or fun bicycle-related photos for a chance to be featured on the 1st Thursday brochure in May.

Top photos will also be included on the CycleMAYnia postcard for distribution throughout the county, and in the 1st Thursday bike photo exhibit and fashion show at Casa De la Guerra.

Submit photos by Friday to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Also, take advantage of your chance to host your own bike event this May and let Traffic Solutions and the Bicycle Coalition cover the cost, permits, publicity and more. Submit your CycleMAYnia mini-grant request by Friday.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bici Centro, 601 E. Montecito St. Come for help with your event application or to offer your creative ideas and get plugged in as a volunteer.