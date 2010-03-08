DP Engineers Place 2nd in Regional Competition
Student Nicole Schauser receives the Dean’s List Finalist Award
By Jay McAmis | March 8, 2010 | 9:07 p.m.
The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy’s Team 1717 took second place at the San Diego Regional FIRST Robotics Competition on Sunday.
Team 1717, also known as the D’Penguineers, won the Motorola Quality Award.
Nicole Schauser took home the FIRST Dean’s List Finalist Award.
The team will compete in the Los Angeles competition later this month.
— Jay McAmis represents the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy’s Team 1717.
