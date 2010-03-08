Go ‘Wild’ This Summer with Job at Santa Barbara Zoo

Learn about the opportunities, including positions for teens as young as 14, at a March 18 job fair

Anyone interested in “wild” summer employment is invited to attend the Santa Barbara Zoo’s Job Fair, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 18 at the zoo, 500 Niños Drive in Santa Barbara.

Parking is free for participants, who should check in at the front gate. No reservations or appointments are necessary.

The zoo’s summer jobs in retail, food services and guest services/admissions will be outlined, as will positions as counselors for the award-winning Zoo Camp and hosts at the zoo’s many special events.

“There are jobs for teens as young as 14,” said Corinne Santini, the zoo’s director of human resources. “Our award-winning guest experience specialist program is intended to be a ‘first job.’ It introduces participants to the work ethics and basic skills needed when embarking into the business world.”

A number of the zoo’s animal creatures will make appearances at the Job Fair. Volunteer opportunities for adults and teens also will be described.

For more information, contact Santini at 805.962.5339 x108 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

