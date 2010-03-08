Local Engineer Receives Top Professional Honor

Mohammed Hasan, a local consulting engineer, has been named an esteemed Life Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The honor is given to individuals who have provided dedicated service for more than 30 years in the profession. His accomplishments were showcased at an annual meeting of the society’s Los Angeles section in Monterey Park. Kathy Caldwell, the national ASCE president-elect, was the featured speaker and presented the plaques.

Founded in 1852, ASCE represents more than 147,000 members of the civil engineering profession worldwide, and is America’s oldest national engineering society. ASCE’s vision is to position engineers as global leaders building a better quality of life.

Hasan is the principal engineer and owner of the Ventura firm of Hasan Consultants, which provides services in civil and environmental engineering.

He received his undergraduate degree in Karachi and two master’s degrees from the University of Iowa.

Hasan is a licensed professional engineer and a registered environmental assessor in California. He is also a fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

A native of Bangladesh, Hasan came to the United States in 1971. He has been involved in various community activities in Ventura County for more than 35 years, including as president of the Ventura East Rotary, a judge at the Science Fair, a member of Easter Seals Tri-Counties and the Muscular Dystrophy Association, president of Ventura Trade Club and Consult/net, and other charitable organizations.



— Gary Moratz is the public relations manager for Hasan Consultants.