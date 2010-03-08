Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 11:25 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Firefighters Endorse Dudley for DA

The organization touts the candidate's commitment to public safety

By Brian Robinson | March 8, 2010 | 4:58 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Firefighters Association and the Carpinteria-Summerland Firefighters Association have endorsed Joyce Dudley for Santa Barbara County district attorney.

Also known as the Santa Barbara County Firefighters IAFF Local 2046, the organization represents about 225 sworn men and women within the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District.

“Our organization is proud to offer our support to Joyce Dudley for district attorney. We know of no other individual who has the experience, ethics and judgment to be our next DA,” said Rob Heckman, president of the Santa Barbara County Firefighters. “Dudley’s commitment to public safety is a great asset to our organization. She is an expert in arson fire prosecutions, and we are excited to partner with her to improve the resources we have to effectively investigate and prosecute these serious crimes.”

Dudley joined the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office in 1990. In 1999, she was promoted to senior deputy district attorney. During her career, she has prosecuted well more than 1,000 cases.

The range of cases includes murder, arson, robbery, burglary and all varieties of theft crimes. With a 98 percent conviction rate, resulting from more than 50 jury trials, she has become an authority on the prosecution of sex offenses, crimes against children and hate crimes. She is sought by prosecutors and law enforcement professionals alike throughout California to lecture on those subjects as well as evidence, domestic violence, accommodating special-needs victims and elder abuse.

She is also a professor at the Santa Barbara College of Law and has served on the faculty of SBCC.

— Brian Robinson is the manager of the Joyce Dudley for District Attorney campaign.

