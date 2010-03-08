Santa Barbara Master Chorale Presents ‘Canto General’

The powerful poem will be performed twice, Saturday and Sunday at Santa Barbara First Presbyterian Church

The Santa Barbara Master Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Steven Hodson, will present the exciting and unusual work “Canto General” by Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 13, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14 at Santa Barbara First Presbyterian Church.

A setting of the epic poem of the Chilean Nobel Prize winner Pablo Neruda, “Canto General” (“Song of the People”) reflects the emotions that Theodorakis and Neruda each felt at seeing his country under political oppression.

This hymn to humanity is music that captures all of their feelings: it provides an unforgettable experience for any listener.

Tickets are $18 for general admission, $16 for seniors, $8 for students with ID and free for children in K-12.

For more information, click here or call 805.967.8287.

— Susan Gerstein is the publicity director for the Santa Barbara Master Chorale.