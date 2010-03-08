Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 11:22 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara Waterfront Parking Permits Available

Slip permittees may be eligible for discounts on the permits, which can be purchased at the Harbormaster’s Office

By Cesar Barrios | March 8, 2010 | 8:33 p.m.

Residents or visitors who frequently use Santa Barbara’s waterfront parking lots are encouraged to purchase an annual waterfront parking permit.

Active people on the go who park in these lots can save money by purchasing general permits for $95 instead of paying hourly rates. Permits can be purchased with cash at all waterfront parking kiosks, except Stearns Wharf.

Slip permittees may be eligible for discounts. Parking permits for slip-permittees cost $70. These permits as well as general permits can be purchased at the Santa Barbara Harbormaster’s Office, 132 Harbor Way, Suite A. Credit-card or cash purchases are accepted at this location. Both permits are valid through Dec. 31.

The 2010 permits feature a sea urchin illustration by Capt. Helene Webb, a local harbor resident.

For more parking information, call the Waterfront Parking Office at 805.564.5523.

— Cesar Barrios is an assistant parking coordinator for the city of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department.

