Jeffrey Sipress Photos on Display at Silent Pictures Custom Framing

Silent Pictures Custom Framing, 3001 State St., is presenting a showing of photographs by Santa Barbara artist Jeffrey Sipress through April 9. An artist’s reception for the exhibit, Desert Textures, will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday.

Sipress combines his love of nature, traveling and backpacking to capture evocative images showing the diverse textures of the Western deserts, from Death Valley to Utah. With a 35mm camera on loan from a friend, Sipress began his photography career in 1975. After seeing his drugstore prints, the friend was so impressed that he gave him the camera. Since then, Sipress has studied the craft of image making, and now creates passionate pictures of landscapes, nature, wildlife, industry and other colorful scenes of life. He works in large and medium format films, as well as a full range of digital equipment. Sipress’ destinations range from the ghost town of Bodie; deserts of Death Valley, Arizona and Utah; to East Africa and northern Canada. His images have appeared in magazines, books and calendars and his fine art prints have been shown in numerous locations and galleries. Click here for more information.

Silent Pictures Custom Framing will present an eclectic selection of photographers, changing displays every four to six weeks. Following Sipress is David Orias and his Images of Water, April 16 to May 28.



Space is limited so please RSVP to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . For more information, contact Glenn Avolio at 805.967.6695.

— Glenn Avolio is the owner of Silent Pictures Custom Framing, 3001 State St.