Wind Advisory In Effect Through Wednesday

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara County — specifically Montecito, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria — that’s now in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Strong winds are expected to continue to develop in the wake of a cold low-pressure system that passed through the area Tuesday night. Periods of gusty west to north winds will persist over much of the area through late Wednesday night.

Northwest winds overnight Monday weakened by Tuesday morning, but officials said they’re expected to restrengthen later Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning.

Residents are urged to move loose and lightweight items such as empty trash cans and patio furniture to a protected area, and to keep flashlights and battery-powered radios nearby.

