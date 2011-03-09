Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Hang Tough in Tight Matches

It definitely was “one of those days.” We saw how tennis can be quite a mixed bag at times.

Although the weather was supreme, the Dos Pueblos boys’ team began their match without three starters because of injury, illness or preparations for Mock Trial. The Chargers dug deep and played through fatigue and colds in a very tough and tight match against the San Luis Obispo Tigers, winning 12-6 and improving to 2-1.

We started off quickly in the first round and led 5-1, but the momentum shifted in the second round. We lost a little focus and split sets. Two of the sets in that round went the distance, and one went to a tiebreaker.

By the third round, we regrouped and took four sets to close out the match. We all rallied around Sean Handley in his third set as he battled for games. He fell behind for part of the set and fought to even the set at 5-5. After that, he took charge of the set and ended up sweeping in singles. Overall, our strength rested in doubles, as we snagged seven of the nine sets. Our senior team of Eric Katz and Ziyad Marcus swept, losing only six games for the day.

I was impressed by our players and their support of one another. Way to go, Chargers! We host Arroyo Grande on Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sean Handley 3-0

Alex Yang 1-2

Matt Long 1-1

Greg Steigerwald 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Peter Shao/Mason Casady 2-1

Eric Katz/Ziyad Marcus 3-0

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 2-1

San Luis Obispo Singles

Shahrukh Syed 2-1

Josh Milla 2-1

Chris Hicks 0-2

Nathan Sistec 0-1

San Luis Obispo Doubles

Adrian Angulo/Mason Hansen 1-2

Tomas Jimenez/Grant Murphy 0-3

Zach Hutkin/Alec Stawman 1-2

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.