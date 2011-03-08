Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 10:20 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

City of Goleta Accepts $750,000 State Fisheries Restoration Grant

Funds will go toward Old Town's San Jose Creek Capacity Improvement Project

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | March 8, 2011 | 4:37 p.m.

The Goleta City Council has accepted a $750,000 Fisheries Restoration Grant from the California Department of Fish and Game.

The funds will be applied toward the construction of the fish passage portion of the San Jose Creek Capacity Improvement and Fish Passage Project in Old Town Goleta.

“The Department of Fish and Game is pleased to partner with the City of Goleta on this important project, which will benefit the local community in terms of public safety and infusing cash into the local economy as well as providing southern steelhead the means to return to San Jose Creek after over 30 years,” said Mary Larson, senior fisheries biologist supervisor with the Department of Fish and Game.

This project is one of 55 projects funded out of 153 projects submitted and reviewed by the Department of Fish and Game in 2010.

“We are thrilled to receive additional funds for this important project and to see our efforts for steelhead recovery rewarded,” Mayor Margaret Connell said. “This award will help us leverage other funds to obtain the $2.1 million needed for the fish passage portion.”

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

