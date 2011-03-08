Goleta Valley Beautiful to Plant Trees at 7 Schools for Arbor Week

Planting events will honor Jay Sullivan, retiring maintenance manager for the Goleta Union School District

Goleta Valley Beautiful plans to host seven tree-planting events at Goleta schools to celebrate California Arbor Week.

Nine trees will be planted at different sites by volunteers including Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell and Councilmen Ed Easton and Michael Bennett.

The plantings will also be an opportunity to honor Jay Sullivan, who will be retiring as manager of maintenance, operations and transportation for the Goleta Union School District.

» Ellwood Elementary, 7686 Hollister Ave., 9:45 a.m. March 9

» Kellogg School, 475 Cambridge Drive, 12:45 p.m. March 9

» El Camino Elementary, 5020 San Simeon Drive, 1:30 p.m. March 9

» La Patera School, 555 N. La Patera, 11:15 a.m. March 10

» Brandon School, 195 Brandon Drive, 10:30 a.m. March 11

» Foothill Elementary, 711 Ribera Drive, 11:15 a.m. March 11

» Isla Vista School, 6875 El Collegio Road, 1:15 p.m. March 11

The purpose of California Arbor Week is to promote the important effects trees have on our lives and our communities. Through collaboration with volunteers, local officials, the support of California ReLeaf and the work of local organizations, California Arbor Week is sure to make a positive impact in the Goleta Valley.

— Ken Knight is executive director and certified arborist for Goleta Valley Beautiful.