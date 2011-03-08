MTD Makes Amended Contract Offer; Union Vote Moved to Friday

The new proposal comes after negotiations with a state mediator; if it's rejected, bus drivers could initiate a strike

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District’s Board of Directors on Tuesday authorized an amended contract offer, and union bus drivers and employees will vote on it Friday.

The vote was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was moved at the request of union representatives.

More than 150 bus drivers, mechanics, utility workers and service workers for the Santa Barbara MTD are represented by Teamsters Local 186. If they vote to reject the offer, they could initiate a strike.

A news released issued by the MTD stated the new contract offer came about after recommendations from a state mediator.

Last month, the agency said that while the benefit package for active employees was unchanged, the retirement age of employees needed to be raised as a cost-saving measure. It had asked that the full retirement health benefits begin at age 65, instead of 62 as is currently required.

The two groups have been negotiating for about a year and a strike has been avoided so far by continuing mediation.

