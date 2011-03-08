Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 10:16 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Oil Spill Cleanup Under Way at Faria Beach

Landslide reportedly ruptures pipeline; undetermined amount of oil released, with estimated 55 gallons reaching the ocean

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | March 8, 2011 | 6:25 p.m.

Cleanup crews were called out to a small oil spill Tuesday north of Faria Beach, about nine miles east of Carpinteria. The size of the spill has not been determined but about 55 gallons of crude oil may have seeped into the ocean.

Ventura County firefighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Pacific Coast Highway about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after a camper reported seeing oil seeping onto the beach, authorities said. The spill site is about a mile and a half south of Seacliff.

According to the Ventura County Star, the source of the spill was a ruptured pipeline owned by Vintage Production. A company spokesman told the Star that the rupture — about three-quarters of a mile up the hill from the beach — was caused by a small landslide. After receiving reports of the leak, Vintage crews stopped the flow of oil to the pipeline, placed dams along a nearby creek to prevent the oil from flowing downhill and erected a boom on the beach at the creek outlet. By Tuesday afternoon, contractors were cleaning up the sand.

Vintage Production, based in Lost Hills near Bakersfield, is a subsidiary of Occidental Oil Corp.

Noozhawk made several calls to the company’s Lost Hills office Tuesday afternoon, but there was no answer.

In addition to Ventura County fire crews, the Ventura Fire Department responded to the scene. Officials with the Ventura County Resource Management Agency’s Environmental Health Division and the state Department of Fish and Game were dispatched, and a Coast Guard vessel was monitoring the situation from offshore.

Authorities estimated that about 55 gallons of crude oil had spilled into the ocean. The total size of the spill has not yet been determined.

There were no injuries reported in the landslide and the extent of the damage is not yet known.

