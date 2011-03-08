Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 10:18 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

PathPoint Welcomes Two New Employment Specialists

Beverly Berry and Lucia Rushton will help local businesses find job candidates at no cost

By Jaime Rutiaga | March 8, 2011 | 5:49 p.m.

Beverly Berry
Beverly Berry

PathPoint, a local nonprofit organization that provides employment, independent living and community access services to adults with disabilities or disadvantages, is proud to introduce new employment specialists Beverly Berry and Lucia Rushton.

Berry, a native of Santa Barbara, has a diverse background in business ownership, nonprofit start-up and management, as well as education, corporate training and organizational consulting.

She has worked in various industries and has focused in the areas of communication, conflict resolution, customer service and creating meaningful partnerships.

Rushton has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and more than 18 years of experience in the hospitality industry in the United States, England and Australia.

After 13 years abroad, Rushton is excited to be back home in Santa Barbara. She brings her diverse business background and passion for helping others to PathPoint’s team of employment specialists.

PathPoint has provided customized workplace staffing solutions and workplace development for more than 45 years.

Lucia Rushton
Lucia Rushton

Berry and Rushton will help local businesses find qualified, pre-screened and work-ready job candidates at no cost to them. For more information, call 805.961.9200 x31.

Connecting people, purpose and communities since 1964, PathPoint is a nonprofit organization providing comprehensive training and support services that empower people with disabilities or disadvantages to live and work as valued community members. PathPoint serves more than 2,600 people in the communities of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern and Los Angeles.

For more information about PathPoint, click here or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Jaime Rutiaga is the employment services manager for PathPoint.

