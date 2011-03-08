Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 10:17 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Dies in Jump from Clock Tower at County Courthouse

Police say several tourists witnessed the 44-year-old climb over the railing

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 8, 2011 | 6:00 p.m.

A 44-year-old Santa Barbara man died Tuesday afternoon after he jumped from the Clock Tower of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Santa Barbara police Lt. Paul McCaffrey said the man jumped about 1 p.m. and landed on the grass adjacent to the entrance walkway on the Anacapa Street side of the courthouse.

There was identification on the man, but McCaffrey said his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

McCaffrey said several tourists were on the observation deck of the tower and saw the man climb over the railing and stand on a narrow edge. They notified courthouse sheriff’s deputies, who cleared the area. The man jumped before deputies could make contact, and a deputy who was urging people to move back was only several feet away from where the man fell.

“We have no information why he made this decision,” McCaffrey said.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel attempted lifesaving treatment, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

