Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theater Stages ‘Ruthless: The Musical’

The production run begins Thursday at Center Stage Theater

By Mo McFadden for the Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theatre | March 8, 2011 | 1:41 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theater will present Ruthless: The Musical at 6 p.m. Thursdays, March 10 and March 17, and at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, March 18 at Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara.

The production is directed by Janet Adderley, with choreography by Alana Adderley and featuring Chloe Babcock, Claire Benhayon, Crystal Conway, Claudia Fanaro, Heather Harkness, Ashley LeCron, Nicoletta Neighbors, Lillian Perlmutter, Beatrice Tolan, Kylie Transki and Maisie Zimmerman.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for children age 14 or younger. Call the box office at 805.963.0408, or click here to order online; credit cards accepted. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and one hour before each show.

Ruthless: The Musical is an award-winning comedy that’s kid-friendly. Eight-year-old Tina Denmark knows she was born to play Pippi Longstocking, and she will do anything to win the part in her school musical — and anything includes murdering the leading lady!

This aggressively outrageous musical hit garnered rave reviews during its long off-Broadway run, which opened with Britney Spears in the title role.

For more information, click here or call 805.963.0408.

— Mo McFadden is a publicist.

