Sheriff’s Department Warns of Door-to-Door Scam

Santa Barbara and Goleta residents say a man posed as a UCSB band member

By Drew Sugars for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | March 8, 2011 | 9:07 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has received nearly a dozen complaints from residents in the Santa Barbara and Goleta areas who say someone has been going door to door attempting to sell magazines while posing as a college band member.

Although nearly all of the complaints were received Tuesday, all incidents are believed to have taken place Monday. In many cases, the adult male, in his late teens or early 20s, has claimed to be raising money for the UCSB Music Department.

The Sheriff’s Department has confirmed with UCSB that the Music Department is not soliciting funds and that the subject is doing so without the school’s authorization.

About 4:15 p.m. Monday, a Ssheriff’s deputy investigated a similar complaint from a resident in the Santa Barbara area who said a young man came to his home claiming to be raising money for the Cal-State Northridge Marching Band. In this case, the resident wrote a check to purchase $55 worth of magazines.

After the young man left, the resident went on the Internet and discovered that the charity was bogus. The resident said he drove around the neighborhood until he found the young man. He asked for the check back but was told that it was already given to the young man’s grandfather. The resident called his bank to cancel his check and was advised to close his checking account as well.

The subject attempting to sell magazines is described as a white male in his 20s with blond hair, blue eyes and several tattoos on his arms. He was wearing a polo shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a scam is urged to call the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
