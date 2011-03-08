Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 10:21 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Symphony to Feature Winning Combination of Soloists

Competition winners Katherine Stuwe, Keith Colclough and Helena von Rueden will be part of Wednesday's concert

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | March 8, 2011 | 4:30 p.m.

The UCSB Symphony Orchestra will round off its winter quarter with a concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall.

Helena von Rueden will set down her baton and raise her voice at the next UCSB Symphony Orchestra concert.
Helena von Rueden will set down her baton and raise her voice at the next UCSB Symphony Orchestra concert.

The concert, called “Soli e Tutti” (“Soloists and All”), will be conducted by Richard Rintoul and will showcase the winners of the annual Orchestral Soloists Competition — Katherine Stuwe on flute, Keith Colclough on bass-baritone and Helena von Rueden on mezzo-soprano.

The program consists of works by Carl Reinecke (Flute Concerto in D Major, Opus 283), Jacques Ibert (Chansons de Don Quichotte), François Poulenc (La Dame de Monte-Carlo, Opus 180) and, after an intermission, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (Symphony No. 5 in E-Minor, Opus 64, 1888).

It’s fair to say that the first half of this program is for connoisseurs. Reinecke was best-known, while he was alive, as a pianist — at 80, he recorded his playing on the miraculously sensitive piano rolls of the Welte-Mignon company, thus becoming the earliest-born (1824) pianist to have his playing preserved in any format — and as a teacher, mentoring, among others, Edvard Grieg, Christian Sinding, Leoš Janáček, Isaac Albéniz, Felix Weingartner and Max Bruch.

Nowadays, he is known almost exclusively as the composer of two works for the flute — the Sonata “Undine” in E-Major for Flute and Piano, Opus 167 (1882) and the lovely Concerto in D Major, Opus 283, which came out in 1908, two years before the composer’s death. Stuwe will be the soloist in this performance.

Colclough will sing Ibert’s Chansons de Don Quichotte, which were written for a 1932 film based on Cervantes’s romance, directed by Georg Pabst, and starring the great Russian bass Feodor Chaliapin. Ibert’s songs made it into the film as a result of an unscrupulously managed competition. The producers had approached, in all, five well-known composers -— the others were Marcel Delannoy, Manuel de Falla, Darius Milhaud and Maurice Ravel — and “commissioned” them to write songs for the film, leading each composer to believe that he was the only one.

Ibert was a friend of Ravel and an ardent admirer of his music, and when he learned that Ravel had written his own Don Quixote song cycle that had been passed over in favor of his own, he was greatly embarrassed (Ravel, naturally, was furious). Nevertheless, the two composers remained friends, and had the satisfaction of seeing both their marvelous song sets enter the repertory.

Poulenc’s La Dame de Monte-Carlo also suggests a movie — something from the French New Wave starring Jeanne Moreau — though it is only cinematic and not actually from the cinema. Poulenc in 1961 set this poem by his old friend and collaborator Jean Cocteau, and turned it into a kind of exquisite monodrama, about a woman down on her luck in the Las Vegas of the Riviera. The soloist is von Rueden, the remarkably talented conductor and mezzo-soprano.

Tickets to Wednesday’s concert are $15 for general admission and $7 for students, and will be available at the door.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 