Sheriff’s Department Asks for Public’s Help Locating Carpinteria Man with Felony Warrants

Authorities believe Jerrel William Yearego may still be in the area

Authorities are looking for a man with felony arrest warrants in two counties, last seen at his Carpinteria address.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help finding Jerrel William Yearego, who is wanted on a $50,000 felony arrest warrant for “impersonating another” and another $250,000 warrant out of Santa Clara County for filing false or forged documents.

Yearego is also being investigated by the California Department of Consumer Affairs, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokesman Drew Sugars.

Neighbors reported seeing Yearego within the past few days at his home on Meadow Circle, and authorities believe he may still be in the area.

Yearego may be driving a 2011 black Chevy Tahoe, license number 6PBS249. Sugars said he is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Yearego is asked to call the Sheriff’s Felony Fugitive Unit at 805.681.4142 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171. Anyone with information that requires immediate attention should call 9-1-1.

