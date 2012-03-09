Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:02 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Filing Deadline Friday for Santa Barbara County Elections

Challengers step up in all of the major races, as redistricting has shuffled some incumbents into new districts

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 9, 2012 | 1:12 a.m.

On the eve of the election filing deadline for local races, no major seat has gone uncontested.

Redistricting has zoned some incumbents out of their districts or into different-numbered ones, but most of the names on the June and November ballots are likely to be familiar to voters.

Republican Mike Stoker has joined the race for the 19th State Senate District along with Democrats Jason Hodge and Hannah-Beth Jackson.

Hodge, a Ventura County firefighter and Port of Hueneme commissioner, is the husband of Assemblywoman Fiona Ma, D-San Francisco. Jackson, a former prosecutor, represented Santa Barbara for three terms in the Assembly and narrowly lost a hard-fought Senate race to Tony Strickland in 2008.

Stoker lost in an Assembly race to Das Williams in 2010 and said he would run again if the redrawn district — the 37th — included just Santa Barbara County. Instead, the county is split into two districts, and the 37th includes northern Ventura County through Oxnard, areas where Williams made strong showings, and Stoker is going for state Senate.

First-term Assemblyman Williams represents the 35th District but has filed paperwork to run for the 37th District seat.

Williams is running against Republican Rob Walters, a Los Olivos attorney who filed his nomination papers with the county on Wednesday.

No other contenders have joined the congressional race, with longtime incumbent Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, going for the redrawn 24th District while challenged by Republicans Christopher Mitchum and former Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado, who also served as council member and mayor of Santa Maria.

Mitchum, a former actor who appeared in Big Jake, Rio Lobo and Tombstone, has served on the Screen Actors Guild board of directors and Central Committees for both Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Each of the three Santa Barbara County supervisors with expiring terms are running for re-election, and challengers have filed their candidacy papers.

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal is facing a challenge from Santa Barbara resident Carole Lieff, who runs the Santa Barbara Watchdog blog and has written “Art Advisor” columns for the Montecito Journal.

Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr will once again be challenged by Santa Ynez businessman Steve Pappas, and Fourth District Supervisor Joni Gray will go up against Santa Maria resident Peter Adam, of Adam Brothers Family Farms, and Lompoc resident Joyce Howerton, the advocacy director for Santa Barbara County Action Network.

The filing period with Santa Barbara County closes Friday.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

