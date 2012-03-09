Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:00 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica to Perform Double Bill on Friday

Works by Claude Debussy will be on the program for concerts at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | March 9, 2012 | 2:50 a.m.

This month’s concerts of Camerata Pacifica will be at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West.

Composer Richard Rodney Bennett couldn’t get Debussy’s
Composer Richard Rodney Bennett couldn’t get Debussy’s “Syrinx” out of his head.

The music includes Claude Debussy’s Syrinx, for Solo Flute*, Richard Rodney Bennett’s After Syrinx I, for Oboe and Piano, Iannis Xenakis’ Dmaathen, for Oboe and Percussion, Bennett’s After Syrinx II, for Solo Marimba, Toru Takemitsu’s Towards the Sea, for Alto Flute and Marimba*, Bennett’s Tango After Syrinx* and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Piano Quintet in G-Minor for Piano and Strings, Opus 57*.

(The full program will be performed at 7:30 p.m.; only the pieces marked with an asterisk will be played at 1 p.m.)

Participating musicians will be Adrian Spence on flute, Nicholas Daniel on oboe, Catherine Leonard on violin, Ara Gregorian on violin, Richard Yongjae O’Neill on viola, Ani Aznavoorian on cello, Ji Hye Jung on percussion and Adam Neiman on piano.

The concert falls pretty easily into halves. The first half is an exploration of the various ways that wind and percussion instruments can combine with each other; the second half is the Shostakovich Quintet, which is by far the best known work of the program, and the most written about.

Apart from side trips to Greece (Xenakis) and Japan (the great master Takemitsu), the first part of the program is a kind of dialogue between Debussy’s Syrinx, for Solo Flute and the modern British composer, Bennett. Here is what his publisher, Ivor Novello, has to say about the Bennett pieces:

“Richard Rodney Bennett has said that the late works of Debussy have always been of special importance to him, and in the last few years he has written a series of works based on Debussy’s Syrinx for solo flute, of which this is the first, commissioned by the Seaton Music Society for Malcolm Messiter. The other works in the series are After Syrinx II for Solo Marimba, Sonato After Syrinx for Flute, Viola and Harp (the same combination as in one of Debussy’s last three Sonatos), the Tango After Syrinx for Solo Piano and Dreamdancing, commissioned by the London Sinfonietta for Bennett’s 50th birthday.”

For tickets and other concert information, call Camerata Pacifica at 805.884.8410 or click here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 