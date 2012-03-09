Grand Jury Report Defends Santa Maria Police Department’s Impound Policies

Grand jury launched investigation after receiving complaints that towing had become 'unfair and a windfall for the city'

A Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report issued Thursday found that the Santa Maria Police Department’s towing practices were appropriate, despite the controversy the department has attracted for its level of impounds.

The grand jury received complaints from the Santa Maria community “claiming that the towing had become unfair and a windfall for the city,” according to a statement issued by the grand jury.

That prompted the jury to examine randomly selected citations as a result of DUI checkpoints, driving with a revoked, suspended or no license, and illegal parking.

“After reviewing the actual cases, the jury found that the Santa Maria Police Department has well-established policies that are closely managed by the department to keep costs as low as possible and procedures consistent,” the statement said.

