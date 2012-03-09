Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:56 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Jersey Mike’s Subs Shop Opening on Marketplace Drive in Goleta

A grand opening and free sub fundraiser will be held next week to support Dos Pueblos High School athletics

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | March 9, 2012 | 2:42 a.m.

A piece of Point Pleasant, N.J., is coming to Goleta.

Dawn Robinson once identified the East Coast town with her parents’ “sub suitcase.” Her parents are New Jersey natives who moved to California in the 1950s, and whenever they would visit home, they would return with a suitcase loaded with sub sandwiches from a small shop originally called Mike’s Subs.

When Robinson learned that the New Jersey sub shop turned into a national franchise, she told her husband, Troy, that they had to own one. After opening their first Jersey Mike’s Subs in Camarillo in 2006, the Robinsons are bringing their third outlet to Goleta — the first for the city.

“When I learned a few years ago that the little New Jersey shop had turned into a growing national franchise, I finally gave the 41-year-old suitcase a prominent place to rest — in my own Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurant,” Dawn Robinson said.

The owners will hold a grand opening and free sub fundraiser March 14-18 at 7034 Marketplace Drive to support the Dos Pueblos High School athletics program.

The new restaurant will give out 10,000 coupons throughout the community that offer a free regular sub with a minimum $1 contribution to the program.

“We partnered with our local high school’s athletics program because it is almost entirely funded by parent contributions and team fundraisers,” Robinson said. “Through fundraising alone, the program must cover the costs of athletes’ transportation, equipment, supplies, officials, uniforms and tournament fees.”

In 2011, locations throughout the country raised more than $2 million for local charities and distributed more than 100,000 free sub sandwiches.

“This opportunity to support any organization allowed us to choose a program in need on a local level,” Troy Robinson said. “Giving back is what we love to do as owners; we are incredibly blessed to have these opportunities with Jersey Mike’s.”

The 55-year-old small New Jersey sub shop has grown to more than 600 stores, 69 of them opening last year. Jersey Mike’s is known for its private-labeled meats and cheeses that are sliced for each sub sandwich on in-store baked bread. 

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

