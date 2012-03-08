Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:08 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca School to Honor Longtime Substitute Teacher Mary Jane McCord

Alumni are invited to the event next Wednesday to honor McCord, who has cancer

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | March 8, 2012 | 6:48 p.m.

Mary Jane McCord
To many on the Laguna Blanca School campus, Mary Jane McCord is simply known as the amazing substitute teacher who always greets everyone with a warm smile, bakes delicious treats and appears just when you need an extra hand.

McCord has been a vibrant part of the Laguna community for more than 30 years and has touched the lives of hundreds with her caring ways.

She has also been quietly battling cancer while keeping a smile on her face and always putting the needs of the students first.

All are invited back to campus to recognize McCord, Laguna’s longtime substitute teacher, at 2:30 p.m. next Wednesday, March 14, on the Merritt Patio (Hope Ranch campus).

If you have a heartfelt message, memory, story, poem or photo you’d like to share, email Marcy Jacobs at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) by this Sunday, March 11.

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.

