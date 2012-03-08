One. Sport Foundation Hosting Casino Nights to Support Youth Sports Education

The one. Sport Foundation will host its first-ever Casino Nights fundraiser from 6 to 11 p.m. March 22 at the historic El Paseo Mexican Restaurant, 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

The event, a Prohibition-era-inspired costume party, will raise scholarship funds to help ensure all children have the financial means to participate in sports programs.

Donations will support local youth sports education for all ages.

Jeff Johnson, founder of the one. Sport Foundation, created the nonprofit in 2008 after seeing that some parents struggled to send children to camps. As the owner of a national soccer school teaching youth sports education, he discovered that, unfortunately, some families could not afford to send children to various seasonal camps and clinics. The foundation was designed to help cure this problem, and since its inception, the has granted more than $10,000 in scholarships.

“Youth sports education is not a privilege. It is a right, and an experience, every child should have,” Johnson said. “Being a part of a sport camp promotes a healthy lifestyle, of course, but it also builds a child’s confidence and teaches them the importance of teamwork. A family’s financial situation shouldn’t stop kids from experiencing all of this. That is where one. Sport Foundation comes in.”



For the past three years, Johnson has been supporting one. Sports Foundation through private donations and an annual Footvolley tournament. Tickets are $60 ($75 at the door) and include gaming, live and silent auctions, DJ and dancing. For tickets and more information, click here or call 805.845.6801.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing the one. Sport Foundation.