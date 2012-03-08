Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:14 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Welcomes New Member Don Galloway

The former Colorado resident previously served in the Marine Corps and worked as a pilot

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | March 8, 2012 | 11:02 a.m.

The Rotary Club of Goleta recently welcomed Don Galloway as a new member.

Galloway knows how to work hard because he started working at age 9, and he continued the rest of his life. We are fortunate to have him as a member of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

Galloway served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and after finishing college lived in southeastern United States. He spent six months hitch-hiking in Europe, and pumped gas and washed airplanes at a small airport/fixed-base operator in exchange for a pilot’s license.

He was employed as a pilot for Air America in Vietnam and worked as a pilot for an airline in Libya during the first several years of the Muammar Gaddafi regime. He started a construction company with less than $1,000 (try that today!).

Galloway is married with two children. We are happy that after 23 years of living in Colorado, he finally moved to Santa Barbara.

We hope others like Galloway will join the Rotary Club of Goleta, for fellowship, interesting meetings with guest speakers, great dinners and the fulfillment knowing we are working together to serve our community, here at home and internationally.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road. Guests are always welcome.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 