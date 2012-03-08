Rotary Club of Goleta Welcomes New Member Don Galloway

The former Colorado resident previously served in the Marine Corps and worked as a pilot

The Rotary Club of Goleta recently welcomed Don Galloway as a new member.

Galloway knows how to work hard because he started working at age 9, and he continued the rest of his life. We are fortunate to have him as a member of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

Galloway served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and after finishing college lived in southeastern United States. He spent six months hitch-hiking in Europe, and pumped gas and washed airplanes at a small airport/fixed-base operator in exchange for a pilot’s license.

He was employed as a pilot for Air America in Vietnam and worked as a pilot for an airline in Libya during the first several years of the Muammar Gaddafi regime. He started a construction company with less than $1,000 (try that today!).

Galloway is married with two children. We are happy that after 23 years of living in Colorado, he finally moved to Santa Barbara.

We hope others like Galloway will join the Rotary Club of Goleta, for fellowship, interesting meetings with guest speakers, great dinners and the fulfillment knowing we are working together to serve our community, here at home and internationally.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.