Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:59 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Awarded $60 Million in State Funding to Build New Jail

The county could be eligible later for an additional $20 million for the $95 million, 376-bed North County facility

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 9, 2012 | 3:22 a.m.

Santa Barbara County was awarded a $60 million state grant on Thursday for building a new 376-bed North County jail facility, which is more important than ever given the additional burden of realignment, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Bill Brown called the grant from the Corrections Standards Authority a milestone, saying it would add bed space and better services at a lower cost to the county.

Current jail facilities are perennially overcrowded and got an influx of state prison inmates with state realignment, which allows more inmates to serve long-term sentences in county jails rather than prison and releases some prisoners on parole early.

In a presentation to the county Board of Supervisors, Sheriff Brown said 52 percent of the returning prison inmates have long-term medical or mental health needs, which is why the new jail plans include 16 medical and 16 mental health beds.

Applying for the Phase II grant required the county to give up its earlier award of $56.3 million, which was awarded in 2008 through the first phase of the Public Safety and Offender Rehabilitation Services Act of 2007, or AB 900.

The county was awarded $60 million out of possible $80 million, but Brown remains hopeful the county could earn another $20 million. For that to happen, state legislation would have to be passed to redistribute the “Phase I” pool of money forfeited by counties which applied for Phase II, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Even without the extra $20 million, the county is better off with an extra $4 million and a lowered match requirement, Sugars said. The county’s grant is conditional on the county raising matching funds of 10 percent — instead of 25 percent — and yearly operational costs estimated around $15 million.

The new jail is expected to cost about $95 million, compared with the $76 million for the proposed 304-bed facility. Sales tax measures were defeated by voters in both 2000 and 2010.

The Corrections Standards Authority awarded $602 million total to 11 counties at Thursday’s board meeting.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 