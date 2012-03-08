Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:57 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Alumni On Their Marks for Sixth Annual All Gaucho Reunion

New this year will be the Gaucho Challenge, an Amazing Race-themed event

By Angela Dominguez for UCSB Alumni Affairs | March 8, 2012 | 11:43 a.m.

The sixth annual All Gaucho Reunion is a unique opportunity for all UCSB alumni and friends to reconnect in the Central Coast sun from April 27-29.

The exciting event-packed weekend is designed to celebrate the spirit of being “Better Together” and share in commending those who contribute to the continuing excellence of UCSB. Highlights include the Taste of UCSB, the Gaucho Gallop and the UCSB Alumni Association Awards Banquet.

The second annual Taste of UCSB will showcase the creations of alumni vintners, brewers, chefs and caterers and include live music and performances from 4 to 6 p.m. April 28 at the Pavilion Gym at UCSB’s Recreation Center. A silent auction will benefit the UCSB Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. The high demand tickets are $25 for the public and $20 for alumni association members and UCSB students.

An inaugural event this year is the Gaucho Challenge, coinciding with the Gaucho Gallop races. This Amazing Race-themed event is an opportunity for teams of two to test their physical and mental endurance in navigating the fun-filled course. For $40 a pair, the Gaucho Challenge benefits UCSB student scholarships.

Click here to sign up for any race.

The UCSB Alumni Association Awards Banquet will be held at Corwin Pavilion at 5:30 p.m. April 27 to honor Gaucho community members for their achievements both at UCSB and globally. Honorees include Yolanda Garcia (’70, M.Ed. ’72, Ph.D. ’98), receiving the Graver Alumni Service Award; Peter Bouckaert (’93), receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award; and Walter Mead and Richard Sanford receiving Honorary Alumni Awards.

The UC Education Abroad Program is also celebrating its 50th year anniversary, at 5:30 p.m. April 28 at the Corwin Pavilion. The anniversary event promises to bring together enriched individuals to share their stories and current careers in recognizing this invaluable UC program. The celebratory dinner costs $30 per person. Click here for more information and registration.

In addition, athletics and recreation departments put action into the weekend with alumni events in soccer, baseball, softball and bowling.

Click here for more information or to register for All Gaucho Reunion events.

— Angela Dominguez is a marketing coordinator for UCSB Alumni Affairs.

 
