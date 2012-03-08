Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:07 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Williams to Go Bald in Support of Children with Cancer

Assemblyman will shave his head during a St. Baldrick’s Day event on Monday

By James Joyce for Assemblyman Das Williams | March 8, 2012 | 7:08 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, will shave his head bald on Monday in support of and in solidarity with children facing cancer.

Williams will shave his head during a St. Baldrick’s Day event from 5 to 8 p.m. at De Vere’s Irish Pub, 1521 L St. in Sacramento.

Each year the community gathers for a one-day event that brings together teams of people willing to shave their heads bald as a sign of solidarity with children who are fighting cancer. Williams is leading a team raising money for the cause.

“Everyone deserves a shot at life and happiness. That is why it is especially tragic when a child faces the prospect of a terminal illness. Instead of playing soccer, they make trips to chemotherapy; instead of school dances, they face baldness and surgery,” Williams said. “But we can help them beat it! Treatments for people who cannot afford them and research for lifesaving technology are expensive, so every bit helps. By shaving your head, you give them kinship. By donating, you give them hope.”

Williams is asking his constituents to make a donation in support of his efforts on St. Baldrick’s Day. Click here to donate.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer-driven charity committed to funding the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 