Williams to Go Bald in Support of Children with Cancer

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, will shave his head bald on Monday in support of and in solidarity with children facing cancer.

Williams will shave his head during a St. Baldrick’s Day event from 5 to 8 p.m. at De Vere’s Irish Pub, 1521 L St. in Sacramento.

Each year the community gathers for a one-day event that brings together teams of people willing to shave their heads bald as a sign of solidarity with children who are fighting cancer. Williams is leading a team raising money for the cause.

“Everyone deserves a shot at life and happiness. That is why it is especially tragic when a child faces the prospect of a terminal illness. Instead of playing soccer, they make trips to chemotherapy; instead of school dances, they face baldness and surgery,” Williams said. “But we can help them beat it! Treatments for people who cannot afford them and research for lifesaving technology are expensive, so every bit helps. By shaving your head, you give them kinship. By donating, you give them hope.”

Williams is asking his constituents to make a donation in support of his efforts on St. Baldrick's Day.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer-driven charity committed to funding the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.