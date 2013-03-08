Fire Crews Free Passenger After Vehicle Crash in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County firefighters were on the scene of a vehicle accident Friday morning near Santa Maria, where they extracted one injured passenger from a vehicle.

Three vehicles were involved in the 9:27 a.m. accident near Highway 135 and Foster Road in Santa Maria, according to fire Capt. David Sadecki.

He said two engines and a battalion chief responded to the scene, along with an American Medical Response ambulance and officers from the California Highway Patrol.

The individual who was freed from the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital via AMR, Sadecki said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.