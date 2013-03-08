Friday, April 20 , 2018, 1:38 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Sal Güereña to Speak About Multicultural Student Achievement

By Marina King for the Santa Barbara Area Council of PTAs | March 8, 2013 | 1:42 p.m.

Parents, school staff and the community are invited to attend the Santa Barbara Area Council of PTAs association meeting on March 14 in the Dos Pueblos High School library.

Sal Guereña
Sal Guereña

Featured speaker Sal Güereña will discuss ways in which school staff and PTAs can better integrate Hispanic and other underrepresented families into our local public schools.

Güereña and his team will also highlight their involvement with Dos Pueblos High’s PTSA Committee on Equity and Excellence in Education (EEE, an organization separate from the school), where he is creating greater inclusivity within the PTSA.

Refreshments will be provided.

Besides coordinating the California Ethnic and Multicultural Archives at UC Santa Barbara’s Davidson Library, Guereña is the founder of Padres Unidos, an advocacy nonprofit for equity in education seeking to inform and empower parent participation in our public schools. Another goal is to also close the achievement gap among all students, promoting academic, social and emotional development.

Güereña is also on the board of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

The Santa Barbara Area Council of PTAs, host of this event, is a nonprofit organization that supports and advises the PTAs and PTSAs of 27 elementary and secondary schools on the South Coast. The council board hosts four association meetings annually that are open to PTAs, school staff and the community.

Other council-sponsored South Coast events include positional trainings for PTA board officers (fall), a “Reflections” art reception showcasing student art, music, photography, dance choreography and literature (January), as well as the Honorary Service Awards ceremony recognizing parents, school staff and community members for their dedicated service to the children in our public schools (May).

For more information about the Santa Barbara Area Council of PTAs or to RSVP for the upcoming association meeting, click here or contact Marina King, council president at 805.696.3424 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Marina King is president of the Santa Barbara Area Council of PTAs.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 