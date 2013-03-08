Sal Güereña to Speak About Multicultural Student Achievement

Parents, school staff and the community are invited to attend the Santa Barbara Area Council of PTAs association meeting on March 14 in the Dos Pueblos High School library.

Featured speaker Sal Güereña will discuss ways in which school staff and PTAs can better integrate Hispanic and other underrepresented families into our local public schools.

Güereña and his team will also highlight their involvement with Dos Pueblos High’s PTSA Committee on Equity and Excellence in Education (EEE, an organization separate from the school), where he is creating greater inclusivity within the PTSA.

Refreshments will be provided.

Besides coordinating the California Ethnic and Multicultural Archives at UC Santa Barbara’s Davidson Library, Guereña is the founder of Padres Unidos, an advocacy nonprofit for equity in education seeking to inform and empower parent participation in our public schools. Another goal is to also close the achievement gap among all students, promoting academic, social and emotional development.

Güereña is also on the board of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

The Santa Barbara Area Council of PTAs, host of this event, is a nonprofit organization that supports and advises the PTAs and PTSAs of 27 elementary and secondary schools on the South Coast. The council board hosts four association meetings annually that are open to PTAs, school staff and the community.

Other council-sponsored South Coast events include positional trainings for PTA board officers (fall), a “Reflections” art reception showcasing student art, music, photography, dance choreography and literature (January), as well as the Honorary Service Awards ceremony recognizing parents, school staff and community members for their dedicated service to the children in our public schools (May).

For more information about the Santa Barbara Area Council of PTAs or to RSVP for the upcoming association meeting, click here or contact Marina King, council president at 805.696.3424 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Marina King is president of the Santa Barbara Area Council of PTAs.