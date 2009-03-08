Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:46 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 

Local Startup Cogi Wins Twiistup 5 Technology Award

Audio recording, transcription service based in Santa Barbara garners "Best In Show" at Twiistup 5 event.

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 8, 2009 | 1:01 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based Cogi was awarded “Best In Show” last month at Twiistup 5, the premier Los Angeles technology and media event. The award recognizes Cogi as the top technology startup company to watch in Southern California.

A panel of nine judges, including technology experts and bloggers, previously selected Cogi from a pool of more than 100 nominees. After an action-packed evening of exhibiting and demonstrating Cogi to more than 1,000 attendees, these judges then selected Cogi as the top technology startup.

Cogi is an audio recording and transcription service that lets busy consumers and professionals forget about note-taking and become more active in their conversations. The service provides accurate, timely and secure audio recordings and text transcripts of conversations, conducted on the phone or in person.

“All of us here at Cogi are ecstatic to have been chosen as ‘Best In Show.’ It was an honor to be given the opportunity to show off our service at the event,” said Palmer Jackson, chief marketing officer at Cogi. “The feedback we received from event attendees reinforced what we already know. People typically rely on memory and scraps of paper to keep track of their conversations, which leads to lost information. ... Cogi is an easy-to-use, comprehensive solution to this universal problem.”

Cogi uses a combination of state-of-the-art signal processing, speech-to-text technology and human quality assurance to capture conversations and take notes. During discussions users can highlight the important moments with the push of a button. These highlights are transcribed into text for quick review via Cogi’s e-mail-like Web interface. Users can also listen to the full audio of conversations, share recordings and transcripts, search for key terms and more.

Twiistup attracts creative elite from all business verticals and horizontals in the Los Angeles area. Thousands of technologists from across the United States have turned out for Twiistup events, including entrepreneurs, investors, media-planners, business development executives and content creators from the Web, gaming, film, TV, live-events, music, print and mobile industries. Click here for more information.

Cogi was founded in March 2007 by a group of technology veterans. Click here for more information on Cogi or to set up a Cogi account.

Write to [email protected]

