Companies Make Best Pitch for Clean Business Investments at California Coast Venture Forum

The California Coast Venture Forum (CCVF) has a long history of hosting successful forums to help young companies learn how to present their business plans and products to prospective investors. During the nonprofit organization’s 11-year history, it has hosted forums at Bacara Resort & Spa, Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Hotel & Resort and the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort.

This year’s forum is focusing on Clean Business Investments and is dedicated to CCVF’s founder, the late Joe Nida. It is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 26 at UCSB’s Corwin Pavilion.

“These forums have attracted thousands of investors and helped dozens of entrepreneurs raise more than $110 million to fund their companies, board members work throughout the year to host this major event, which is the annual forum,” said Doug Crawford, an executive board member and past executive director. “In addition, CCVF partners with numerous other organizations to sponsor and host events during the year.”

Speakers have included candidates for governor, scientists and CEOs of successful local and global startup companies that have concluded successful IPOs. Panel members included hundreds of investors, media moguls, and founders and CEOs who have proven that great wealth can be built from small initial investments. Many of these business people and investors are expected to return to this year’s event to listen to 20 presenting and participating “Clean Business” companies.

“The challenges faced by all investors during especially difficult times are to find where to invest their money with potential that large multiples will be realized in financial returns,” Crawford said.

“Clean businesses with solid business models are spouting up all across the country. Our mission is to show them how-to get in front of investors to present and discuss their hopes, visions and commitments to building successful companies, and earn great returns for those who believe and invest in them.”

The conference should be attended by everyone in the community who has some funds and still believes in the power of making private investments in small companies that are investing their resources to build products and services that help the environment, the economy ... and the potential to achieve much greater return on investment than can be realized elsewhere.

Click here for more information or call Jerry Knotts at 805.402.7784.

Doug Crawford is an executive board member of the California Coast Venture Forum.