Heritage Oaks Bancorp: Shareholders Back Incorporation Change to Participate in Treasury Program

Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ: HEOP), parent company of Heritage Oaks Bank and Business First Bank, has received shareholder approval to amend its Articles of Incorporation.
The amendment, which authorizes the company to issue up to 5 million shares of preferred stock, was approved by the shareholders through a written consent solicitation that terminated Feb. 27. The amendment permits the board of directors to authorize the issuance of preferred stock without additional shareholder approval, with such relative rights and preferences as may be established by resolution of the board. No class of preferred stock was previously authorized by the company’s Articles of Incorporation. A proposal for the amendment was disclosed in solicitation materials previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and mailed to shareholders.
The company plans to close the program transaction on March 20, at which time it will acquire an additional $21 million of Tier I equity capital.
“Participation in the Capital Purchase Program affirms the company’s position as a strong and healthy financial institution,” said Lawrence P. Ward, president and CEO of Heritage Oaks Bancorp. “While this new equity will help us to preserve capital, it also affords us opportunities for future growth as solid lending opportunities become available.”
As of Dec. 31, 2008, the company had more than $78 million in Total Risk-Based Capital and remains “well-capitalized” by regulatory standards with a Risk Adjusted capital ratio of 10.56 percent and a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.84 percent.
Faye Fraser is marketing coordinator at Heritage Oaks Bank in Paso Robles.